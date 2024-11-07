On Sunday, November 17, at 3pm, Ian McMillan Davidson, former music director and conductor of The Carl Rosa Opera and The London Symphony Orchestra's Gilbert & Sullivan DVD series, will perform at Newport Memorial Hall.

Concert-goers will enjoy a selection of music from all 14 Gilbert and Sullivan operas, including The Mikado, HMP Pinafore, The Sorceror and The Gondoliers, along with Ian MacMillan Davidson's anecdotes and theatrical history.

Tickets are only available at the door and include tea and cake.

The hall bar will also be open for additional refreshments.