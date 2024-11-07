The Newport Memorial Hall Christmas Market is returning for two days this year.
The event will be held on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, from 10am to 4pm.
The market will feature locally sourced products such as handmade blankets, soaps, chutneys and jewellery.
Cafe Cwtch will offer cakes, hot drinks, and mulled wine, with hot lunch served between midday and 2pm.
All proceeds from the stall hire and the cafe will go back into maintaining the hall.
