Newport Community Library and Newport Memorial Hall are hosting a fundraising quiz night.
The quiz, with Robin as the quizmaster, will have a winners' prize and raffle prizes.
It will be held on Saturday, November 30, with food and the bar opening at 6pm, and the quiz starting at 7pm.
The bar will be open, and The Wyld Burger will be selling their homemade burgers.
Team tables can be bought for £24 for four people and £36 for six, at the library, post office, or by emailing bookings@newportmemorialhall.co.uk.
