In an application recommended for conditional approval at the Pembrokeshire County Council planning committee meeting of November 5, Mr and Mrs Davies sought permission for a change of use of the former Zion Presbyterian Church, High Street, Neyland to two dwellings.

Zion Presbyterian Church was one of the first built in Neyland and is evident on the 1862 Ordnance Survey (OS) map identified as a Calvinist chapel with the date above the north door. It was later extended in 1871.

A report for planners said the church, in the town’s conservation area, closed in July 2023 due to the condition of the building and the lack of funding to ensure its maintenance, and was bought by the applicants in June of this year; the only interested parties, the price being lowered during the marketing exercise due to there being no demand.

It would be converted into two units, the first in the original church building, and the latter in a rear extension of the building.

Members at the November 5 meeting heard the congregation was now attending Gilead chapel, Maidenwells and Ebenezer church, Haverfordwest.

Moving approval, committee chair, local councillor, and historian Cllr Simon Hancock said: “I know this chapel very well, it’s in my electoral ward.

“In some ways its quite sort of poignant, it was built in 1861 designed by W H Linsey who was a noted local architect at the time when Neyland had only been a town five years; it’s served the community for 160 years and closed in the summer of 2023, it didn’t create even the merest ripple in the community, which is really sad, but I believe there’s a chapel closing in Wales every week.

“It’s really, really, sad; all the generations that have been associated with and affiliated with this chapel and the contributions it has made to the social and religious life of the community.

“As things are, that’s the increasing trend, so a historic building will only survive if it has an end use, I’m really pleased the outside treatment of this building is going to be carefully maintained,” adding: “I think it’s really important the outside of this building remains as unaltered and authentic as it can be.”

The application was unanimously approved by committee members.