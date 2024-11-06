The discovery was made at an address on Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, where a search warrant was executed on Monday November 4.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "A large-scale cannabis cultivation set up was located at the address, with more than 500 plants located.

"Two men, 26 and 34, have been arrested in relation to this investigation and both currently remain in police custody.”

This latest discovery comes just after a fortnight after a similar operation was uncovered in a former chemist's shop in Main Street, Pembroke.

Officers found 'close to 600 cannabis plants' on the premises.

A man has admitted being involved in the production of Class B drugs and will appear in Swansea Crown Court for senence on November 8.