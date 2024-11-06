Steven O’Sullivan and Paul Gurney appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court each charged with three offences of shoplifting.

It was alleged that the pair raided the Murco Garage in Fishguard on September 22, with O’Sullivan making off with two crates of cider worth a total of £27.98, whilst Gurney took three crates of cider.

That same day, O’Sullivan was accused of stealing two crates of cider – worth £27.98 – from Co-op in Fishguard.

Gurney was alleged to have also raided Co-op in Fishguard, after being accused of stealing two crates of cider, valued at a total of £27.98, on September 25.

The pair were accused of returning to Fishguard Co-op on September 28, with O’Sullivan alleged to have stolen a crate of cider worth £12 and Gurney accused of stealing a crate of cider worth £12.55.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to three charges of shoplifting at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 9, and their cases were adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

At a sentencing hearing on October 28, the court heard that both defendants had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

O’Sullivan, 38, of Gwelfor in Fishguard, was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended 12 months, and was ordered to pay £59.52 in compensation and £85 in costs.

Gurney, 32, of no fixed abode, was also handed a 12-week sentence, suspended for a year. He must pay a total of £59.53 in compensation to the stores and £85 in costs.