Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of a two-vehicle crash on the B4329 at the New Inn crossroads at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, November 5.

Three people were taken to hospital for their injuries to be treated. They have each since been discharged.

The B4329 was closed at the junction to Fishguard and Maenclochog whilst the vehicles were recovered and for the safety of those involved. It was reopened at 7.15pm.