Road closed as emergency services attend Pembrokeshire pub fire - LIVE

Our live feed has now finished.
- Firefighters and police are currently at the scene of a fire at a popular Pembrokeshire pub,
- Fire crews were called to the Bristol Trader, Quay Street, Haverfordwest this morning
- Police have closed Quay Street to traffic and are asking drivers to avoid the area
- All staff at the pub are reported safe
- The road has now re-opened.
