Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Road closed as emergency services attend Pembrokeshire pub fire - LIVE

Summary

Fire at Bristol Trader, Haverfordwest as road closed - RECAP

Emergency
Haverfordwest
By Ruth Davies

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Firefighters and police are currently at the scene of a fire at a popular Pembrokeshire pub,
  • Fire crews were called to the Bristol Trader, Quay Street, Haverfordwest this morning
  • Police have closed Quay Street to traffic and are asking drivers to avoid the area
  • All staff at the pub are reported safe
  • The road has now re-opened.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos