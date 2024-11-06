At least 217 people were killed in flash floods across eastern Spain, with search teams continuing to scour flooded areas for bodies.

The UK Foreign Office warned: "Severe weather and flooding is affecting many areas of Southern and Eastern Spain, particularly the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha. Journeys may be affected.

"Check the latest weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office before you travel and follow instructions from local authorities."

“Do not travel unless strictly necessary”



As Spain reels from horrific floods in Valencia, a Red Alert “extreme danger” warning has been issued for #Barcelona



Dozens of flights are cancelled and the airport terminal building is flooded



Make no mistake this is #ClimateBreakdown https://t.co/Y3nSX6wudS — Extinction Rebellion Global (@ExtinctionR) November 4, 2024

Today, the local government in Catalonia has warned of "continuous and torrential" rain in two regions, saying people should avoid travel and stay away from streams and ravines, according to PA.

"Do not travel unless strictly necessary," it told people nearby. "Since yesterday afternoon we were able to get in with canoes, boats, drones and on foot," one of the firefighters told El Pais.

Spain's transport minister, Oscar Puente, suspended all commuter trains in northeast Catalonia.

"Do not travel unless strictly necessary," the region's population of eight million people were told.

Recommended reading:

Spain floods:

Thousands of volunteers have been helping to clear away thick layers of mud from streets and homes.

Yellow and amber weather warnings were in place for parts of Valencia and neighbouring Catalonia on Monday, with people in the affected areas advised to stay off the roads and keep away from the coast and rivers.

Heavy rain pounded the Barcelona area on Monday morning, leading the regional government to issue civil protection alerts and cancel all local train services.