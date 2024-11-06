The virus has appeared in a dozen other African countries and now made its way over to the UK.

In 2022, there was an outbreak of monkeypox, with the UK reporting some of the highest case numbers in Europe, mostly in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men.

But what is mpox?

Two more cases of the new Mpox variant has been detected in the UK, bringing the total number of cases up to three.



The patients are under specialist care in London and the country's health security agency said the risk to the population remains low. pic.twitter.com/d4qPwVWTyS — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 5, 2024

How mpox (monkeypox) is transmitted

Mpox spreads through close physical contact with an infected person.

Any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling, or holding hands).

Touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with mpox.

The coughs or sneezes of a person with monkeypox when they're close to you.

Mpox (monkeypox) signs and symptoms

According to the NHS, it can take between five and 21 days for symptoms to appear after you first get infected with mpox.

Symptoms include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

joint pain

Recommended reading:

Is a vaccine for mpox available to have in the UK?

Two more cases of more transmissible mpox detected in UK

Monkeypox symptoms: New signs of virus leading to misdiagnosis as UK cases rise

A rash, which is sometimes confused with chickenpox, usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms, often beginning on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. This can include the mouth, genitals, and anus.

How to protect yourself

Clean your hands regularly with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Know the symptoms if you’re sexually active, especially with new partners. Talk to partners about their sexual health and remember symptoms can take three weeks to develop, so keep checking yourself.

Swap contact details if hooking up with someone new.

If you have symptoms, take a break from all intimate contact (including kissing) until you’ve seen a doctor and had the all-clear. If you’re recovering from an mpox infection, remember to use condoms for 12 weeks as a precaution.