The event, hosted by Jamie Owen, took place at Pembrokeshire College and acknowledged the businesses and organisations that provide memorable experiences for visitors throughout the year.

The winners across various categories were: Windswept Paddle Ability Water Sports for the Accessible and Inclusive Award, Sweet Home Alpaca for the Best Activity, Experience, or Tour, and Carew Castle and Tidal Mill for the Best Attraction Award.

Elm Grove Country House won the Best B&B, Inn, and Guesthouse category, while Florence Springs Glamping and Camping Village scooped the award for Best Camping and Glamping.

The Best Caravan Park award went to Trees Caravan Park, and The Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery was recognised as the Best Dog Friendly business.

4theRegion won the Best Event Award, Fernery Restaurant was named the Best Place to Eat, and Sleekstone Holidays took home the Best Self-Catering 1-3 Units award.

Bluestone National Park Resort was recognised for the Best Self-Catering 4+ Units, while The Really Wild Emporium won the Bro a Byd (Environmental and Sustainable) Award.

Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront was named the Best Hotel, and The Wolfe Inn in Wolfscastle took home the Pub of the Year Award.

The Rising Star Award was given to Charly Dix from Lan y Mor Restaurant, and Fishguard Bay Welcome won the Sustainable and Immersive Experience for Cruise Passengers Award.

The Tourism Service/Product Supplier Award went to The Really Wild Emporium.

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire, said: "This event was a result of an exciting partnership between Visit Pembrokeshire, the Seren Collection, and Pembrokeshire College, who worked together to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests, serving a delicious three-course meal featuring locally sourced Pembrokeshire produce.

"This was partnership working at its best.

"A big thank you to all our category sponsors and supporters, without whom this event would not have been possible."

The winners will now go forward to the Southwest Regional Awards later this year, followed by the National Visit Wales Awards in spring 2025.