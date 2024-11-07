Over 12,000 individual names of those involved with the long service of the Short Sunderland flying boat in peacetime and war have already been added.

The database - to become part of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive - is being compiled by Chris Osborne and John Evans.

It lists incidents involving hundreds of Sunerlands, along the 12,000 names.

London-based Chris’s fascination all began when he inherited the flying logbook of his grandfather, Mal Osborne, of Swansea.

Starting with tracing the stories of each Sunderland Mal flew, and the crewmen he flew with, it rapidly expanded to include Sunderland losses, incidents, rescues and encounters with enemy submarines and aircraft.

“Out of 749 Sunderlands built, my grandfather flew 32 of them, including the two preserved examples in UK museums,” said Chris. “He flew with 201 Squadron RAF and had a special connection with Pembroke Dock and also Castle Archdale in Northern Ireland.”

In over 40 years of aviation research - when mostly living in Pembroke Dock - John has amassed a large collection of photographs, records and memorabilia on flying boats, now part of the Heritage Centre collection.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, when Pembroke Dock staged several reunions for flying boat personnel, I met and corresponded with so many people directly involved with these special aircraft and who generously let me access their photographs and records,” said John.

Pembroke Dock had a huge part in the Sunderland story, the aircraft serving locally for nearly 20 years, up to 1957.

Chris and John’s project has taken off with the key support of the Heritage Centre’s Collections Team, particularly volunteer Ken Edwards.

A former RAF serviceman, Ken is digitalising John’s aviation archive, a project which has already taken seven years.

“This is growing all the time and will always be added to,” said Chris and John. “The Heritage Centre receives many enquiries relating to Sunderlands and airmen and this database will offer opportunities to find out more about each aircraft and individuals who played their parts in the long story of a famous aircraft.”