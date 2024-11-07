Dudley's Aluminium, based in Cardiff, is assisting in the redevelopment of Portfield School in Haverfordwest.

Portfield School caters to students aged between three and 19 with a variety of complex and profound learning needs.

The redevelopment is funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government's 'Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme'.

This project aims to replace the existing lower school building, refurbish the sixth form centre, and create a new children's residential centre.

The new facilities will include specialist therapy rooms, breakout and sensory spaces, and dedicated outdoor areas to cater to the students' needs.

Dudley's Aluminium will work with Morgan Sindall Construction to install Kawneer doors, windows, and capped curtain walling on the build.

Colin Shorney, managing director at Dudley's Aluminium, said: "We are excited to be back in Haverfordwest to work with Morgan Sindall Construction on another school project to benefit learners in Pembrokeshire.

"This ambitious project will deliver a modern campus and improved learning environment for students with additional needs."

The fabricator has previously collaborated with Morgan Sindall Construction on Haverfordwest High VC School, which won several awards including Constructing Excellence in Wales awards.

Dudley's Aluminium has been offering in-house design and production facilities to clients since 1993, completing numerous successful projects in the education, health, commercial, retail, residential, and defence sectors across the UK and Channel Islands.

The company is accredited by CHAS, registered with Constructionline, and certified by BM Trada to manufacture enhanced security products.