The staff participated in the event at Haverfordwest Cricket Club, while others assisted by volunteering, selling refreshments, and hosting a raffle.

Senior sister Lisa Marshall said: "I am so proud of Estelle and the team for organising a successful fundraiser and helping to raise money for our unit.

"It was a great team-building day and we all had lots of fun.

"We are, as always, grateful for the support and donations we receive, and we look forward to our next fundraiser."

Katie Hancock, Pembrokeshire fundraising officer, said: "We’d like to say a big thank you and well done to Estelle, Lisa and the Frailty Unit team for completing their Parkrun fundraiser.

"Thank you so much for dedicating your time to once again raising funds for your amazing unit.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

For information about Hywel Dda Health Charities - the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, visit the charity's website.