Graham Potter was barred from contacting his former partner for two years after he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison on January 2 for assaulting her and smashing her TV.

On that occasion, Judge Paul Thomas branded Potter “a nasty bully” who assaults women when he’s drunk, and warned: “Unless you curb your drinking and curb your temper, you will be going back to prison and the sentences will get longer and longer”.

Potter returned to Swansea Crown Court on November 6 charged with breaching that restraining order.

Prosecutor Caitlin Brazel said Potter and the victim had initially got into a relationship in 2020, but there had been “several reported incidents” between them – some of which led to domestic violence protection orders being issued.

The court heard that on August 22 the victim applied for the restraining order to be lifted, however this was opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service, the police and the probation service, and was denied by a judge.

Ms Brazel said that Potter messaged his ex-partner at around midday on October 11 apologising for missing a phone call and asking her to message him back.

The victim didn’t reply and contacted the police.

The following day, Potter sent her “a series of text messages”, including asking her what he had done wrong and asking for her to call him back.

Ms Brazel said the victim told Potter: ‘Stop phoning me’.

Potter continued to message the victim over the next two days, telling her that he “loved her” and “didn’t know what to do with himself” without her.

In a further message, he threatened to take his own life if she didn’t call him back.

The victim reported Potter to the police again on October 14, and he was arrested the following day.

Ms Brazel said the defendant sent his ex-partner approximately 21 messages over the four-day period.

Potter, 42, of Vine Road in Johnston, had 14 previous convictions for 20 offences. These included two breaches of a domestic violence protection order and breaching this restraining order in April and August.

Jon Tarrant, in mitigation, said Potter “took a pragmatic stance” to the position he was in.

“This is somewhat of a difficult relationship,” he said. “There is somewhat of an ebb and flow to this relationship.

“He needs to understand the nature of this relationship and it is clearly causing difficulties for both parties.”

Mr Tarrant said Potter had admitted breaching the restraining order, and added it would be best for the defendant to accept the relationship was over.

Sentencing Potter, Judge Thomas said: “If you carry on with your obsession with this lady, the courts will simply sent you to prison for an increasing length of time.”

Potter was jailed for 30 weeks for breaching the restraining order, and a further 18 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence order.