John Jenkins, 58, of the B4320 at Hundleton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting or ill-treating a child, causing unnecessary suffering.

It was alleged that Jenkins threatened and terrified the child at an address in Jameston on November 26, 2022.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty on October 1, and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Jenkins returned to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 29 and was sentenced to 24 weeks, suspended for two years.

As part of this, Jenkins must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and must pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.