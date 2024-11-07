A MAN has been handed a suspended sentence after he threatened and degraded a terrified child.
John Jenkins, 58, of the B4320 at Hundleton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting or ill-treating a child, causing unnecessary suffering.
It was alleged that Jenkins threatened and terrified the child at an address in Jameston on November 26, 2022.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He pleaded guilty on October 1, and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Jenkins returned to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 29 and was sentenced to 24 weeks, suspended for two years.
As part of this, Jenkins must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and must pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article