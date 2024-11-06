Firefighters from two Pembrokeshire stations were called to The Bristol Trader on Quay Street, Haverfordwest this morning and spent two hours at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed Quay Street to through traffic and asked drivers to avoid the area and find other routes.

Fire crews from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to the scene at 11.38am, and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews responded to a commercial fire in a two storey building, measuring approximately 50m by 30m.

"Fire was located on the first floor, spread to the second floor and roof space. Crews utilised eight breathing apparatus sets, four hose reel jets, one 45mm main jet, small gear and a turn table ladder.

"Crews left the scene at 13:58pm."

Police re-opened the road at 2.15pm.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and in a Facebook post, The Bristol Trader, reassured worried customers that all the pub's staff were safe.