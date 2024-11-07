A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been accused of sexually assaulting a newborn baby.
Christopher Phillips, 33, of Burton, appeared in the dock at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with nine offences.
Phillips was accused of two offences of assault by penetration against a baby when they were between seven and nine weeks old.
He was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Phillips was further accused of causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and assaulting, ill-treating or neglecting a child, causing unnecessary suffering or injury.
These charges were alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and January 2021.
The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 29, and was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.
Phillips was granted bail, and will next appear at court on November 22 to enter his pleas.
