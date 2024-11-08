Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF), in collaboration with stakeholders and conservation organisations, made changes after a comprehensive review.

The voluntary code, developed with the assistance of local operators, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, and the RSPB, is crucial in ensuring the sustainable enjoyment of Pembrokeshire's coastline.

The code aims to minimise disturbance to sensitive marine species and habitats.

The Pembrokeshire Marine Code was initially established to tackle the challenges posed by increasing recreational pressure.

It provides practical guidelines to help people enjoy the coastline responsibly.

It promotes best practices in marine recreation and plays a significant role in protecting the biodiversity unique to the Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation.

The recent updates have made the code more user-friendly, with enhanced resources now available online, on beachside noticeboards, and through the Wales Coast Explorer App.

These tools aim to ensure that everyone understands and follows the guidance to help preserve the area's natural beauty.

Sue Burton, Pembrokeshire Marine SAC officer, said: "As more people visit our stunning coastline, it’s essential that we protect the sensitive marine and coastal species within the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC.

"The Pembrokeshire Marine Code plays a vital role in guiding visitors on how to responsibly enjoy these areas, helping to sustain both recreational activities and our precious marine environment."

Kate Lock, Skomer Marine Conservation Zone officer for Natural Resources Wales, said: "Natural Resources Wales works to protect and enhance Wales’ natural environments, and the Pembrokeshire Marine Code is an essential tool in ensuring that our marine wildlife and habitats are protected."

James Parkin, director of nature and tourism at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, highlighted the code’s alignment with regenerative tourism principles.

He said: "The Pembrokeshire Marine Code represents best practice in the joint management of recreational pressures along our precious coastline.

"It continues to offer a balanced approach to supporting outdoor recreation providers, as a pivotal sector within the wider visitor economy, whilst safeguarding our fragile flora and fauna which needs protecting now more than ever."

For more information on the Pembrokeshire Marine Code and the latest updates, visit the code's website.