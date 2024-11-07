The small-boat voyage of Chris Ellery, 54, from Fishguard to southern Ireland led to the huge hunt on Friday and Saturday when he failed to return home to Bristol the previous night as promised.

The keen photographer and filmmaker is now appealing for donations for the RNLI, which had eight lifeboats from five stations in west Wales involved in the search.

Chris Ellery had come to Pembrokeshire to photography wildlife and sunsets. (Image: Family photo)

They worked alongside Dyfed-Powys Police, coastguard rescue teams, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 and a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft.

Mr Ellery has now set up a GoFundMe page entitled: “Chris Ellery - Support the RNLI in Fishguard.”

On the page, he explains: “On 1st Nov 2024 a massive land/air/sea rescue operation started off the coast of Pembrokeshire, involving hundreds of volunteers across 5x RNLI stations.

"On the 2nd of Nov the search ended when I managed to raise the alarm after landing my small boat at Kilmichael Point in Ireland that I’m safe and sound.

“This donation page has been created to thank the men and women of the RNLI.”

Now back in the UK, Mr Ellery said on Facebook: "I would like to express a massive thank you to everyone for your kind messages and support that kept my family and friends going during these last few difficult days.

The 10-foot rigid inflatable in which Chris Ellery made his 100km journey across the Irish Sea. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

"A special thank you to all the hundreds of voluntary individuals from the RNLI and HM Coastguard that helped in the search along the Pembrokeshire coastline."

Mr Ellery's boat eventually landed at the remote Kilmichael Point in County Wexford, Ireland, close to the border with County Wicklow. (Image: Stefan Schnebelt)

Before he was reported missing, dad-of-three Mr Ellery was last sighted on CCTV on Wednesday October 30 at 2pm as he launched his 10 foot rigid inflatable boat from the slipway in Goodwick.

He was then not seen until the afternoon of Saturday November 2 when he walked into an Irish police station,

His 100k journey across the Irish Sea saw his boat struggling with engine trouble, and he could not be contacted as his mobile phone had also stopped working.

Chris Ellery has said he had a 'difficult journey' across to Ireland. (Image: Family photo) Mr Ellery promised in his Facebook post that he would eventually share his ‘difficult journey’ across the water, but said that at the moment, he 'preferred to focus on the ‘positive and lighter side’ of his time in Ireland.

This included him being given a lift to the nearest Garda station in Baltinglass, County Wicklow 26km away from the shores of the remote Kilmichael Point where his boat ended up.

From there he was able to contact his wife Jess and UK police, and was put up in a local B&B and pub where the owner introduced him to the regulars who ‘laughed and chuckled about my story’.

A short time into the search, crew on Fishguard's RNLI lifeboats located the missing man's tent and some of his belongings at Carreg Gwastad. (Image: Fishguard RNLI/Cedwyn Rogers)

Fishguard RNLI’s volunteer press officer, Cedwyn Rogers said at the time:‘This is a fantastic outcome for the casualty and his family following what must have been a very concerning time for them all and hope they are reunited very soon.

“Over the last two days volunteers from around the Pembrokeshire coast have really embodied the spirit of the RNLI and banded together in an effort to bring closure either way to the family and friends of this individual.”