M&S shoppers have vowed to ditch Quality Street this Christmas in favour of the "best ever" selection tub you can buy in the UK.
The brand's Mini Bites have become a beloved treat in recent years, containing fan favourites like double chocolate mini rolls, caramel crispies and a brand new festive flavour: cranberry and yoghurt clusters.
Recently, the retail giant announced an XL makeover for the selection box, leaving shoppers feeling extra festive.
Announcing the change on Instagram, M&S said: "For the first time EVER we’ve mixed our iconic Mini Bites into a sensational sharing tub!"
It added: "Perfect for movie nights, passing round the office, and turning up with to all your Friendsmas gatherings. Which mighty mini bite are you reaching for first?"
Responding to the news, shoppers took to the comments to share the excitement with some vowing to ditch Quality Street in favour of the brand's sharing tub.
According to The Metro, one user said: "This will definitely replace Quality Streets this Christmas".
Another wrote: "This is the best idea EVER. Totally obsessed!"
A third added: "Another visit is pending…"
Mini Bites were first released all the way back in 2001 but had a limited range available to chocolate lovers.
Thanks to the success of previous offerings, the shop now has a massive range of 14.
The brand revealed that its Mini Bites are now so popular that 19 are bought every minute in Food Halls up and down the country.
