Age UK are assuring motorists that they can report their relatives “in confidence” to the DVLA, if they have concerns about their safety behind the wheel.

The charity said that while you can report relatives to the DVLA, unless they order your relative to stop driving, it will be up to them whether they continue to do so or not.

Age UK said: “It might be a good idea to do some research of alternatives to driving before you speak with them, so you can show them how they can stay independent and keep doing the things they enjoy – such as visiting friends and going shopping.

“There are many reasons you may be worried about someone's driving. It can be a difficult subject to broach, especially with someone you care about, but if you feel that they’ve become a danger to themselves and to others on the roads, then it’s important that you find a way to talk to them about it.

“Older drivers are generally a safe group on the roads, as experience tends to balance out issues that affect certain aspects of driving.”

The charity said: "Encourage the person to speak to their GP or pharmacist about any health conditions or medications that may be affecting their ability to drive safely.

“If the change in someone’s driving ability is linked to a health condition, there may be a solution, such as adaptations to their car, that would allow them to keep driving safely."

The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has advised older drivers of the different renewal rules they face once they hit 70.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this year the DVLA issued an important reminder to over 70s about renewing their licence.

They said: “You need to renew your licence every 3 years after you turn 70. Do it online now it's easy, quick and secure."

The photocard displays a photograph of the driver, as well as personal information such as their name, address and date of birth.

It is valid for ten years and must be renewed with an updated photograph to ensure it remains a realistic likeness.

However, once you hit 70 it is mandatory to renew your licence every three years.

You will be allowed to continue driving while your licence is being renewed under certain conditions.

You must meet the medical standards of fitness to drive, your application must be less than a year old, your previous licence must have been valid, and you must adhere to the conditions of your old licence.

Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

How to renew your driving licence

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out-of-date photo ID.”