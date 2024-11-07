A child was sent to hospital following a crash on a main road in Ammanford last Thursday (October 31).
The collision happened on Cwmamman Road at around 4pm.
The road was closed for over two hours while a vehicle was recovered by emergency services.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Cwmamman Road at around 4pm on October 31. A child was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“The road was closed for recovery of one vehicle and reopened at 6.10pm.”
