The collision happened on Cwmamman Road at around 4pm.

The road was closed for over two hours while a vehicle was recovered by emergency services.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Cwmamman Road at around 4pm on October 31. A child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed for recovery of one vehicle and reopened at 6.10pm.”