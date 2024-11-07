The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales seeks permission for a long list of changes at the Welsh Wildlife Centre, Cilgerran, including an extension to the visitor centre building and associated works, with a new public entrance with a timber canopy roof structure, an open terrace with ancillary rooms below, an enclosed platform lift for disabled access, an external stepped access, a new pathway connection, reconfiguration of the vehicle turning area and disabled parking bays, a replacement footbridge, a new plant enclosure and the introduction of ‘Brise Soleil’ to the south and west.

A supporting statement, by Childs Sulzmann Architects, says: “The visitor centre was built in the 1990s with an award-winning concept design. However, the usability of the building and some elements of its condition have deteriorated over the years, requiring modernisation.

“In particular, access to the visitor centre for people on the approach to the building is confusing and unclear, with external entrance doors provided at each side of the building. For instance, visitors can often be found in the offices on the lower ground floor level by mistake, whilst looking for the shop or café which are provided on the upper floors.”

It adds: “The Welsh Wildlife Centre welcomes an average of 70,000 visitors per year including tourists and has a strong local following. Whilst the centre is much-loved, there are a number of inherent failings developing at the site which are putting pressure on the centre's ability to operate and WTSWW are addressing these with a programme of building and site improvements with the support of external funding bodies."

It says: “This important local facility and visitor attraction will be enhanced and improved, by providing a clear and legible single entrance to the building, together with re-configured accessible parking bays and a platform lift for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled people to directly access the new public entrance.

“Further improvements to accessibility, which include the new external stairway to the open terrace and public entrance, the widened replacement footbridge and the connecting path to link the accessible parking area with the main footpath to the visitor centre, will contribute to the principles of promoting and providing access for all.”

Plans for a new play area at the Welsh Wildlife Centre near Cardigan were recently approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The latest proposals will be considered by county planners at a later date.