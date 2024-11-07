On October 29 at around 5.45pm, a collision was reported at Freshwater Holiday Park in Pembroke.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision at Freshwater Holiday Park at around 5.45pm on October 29.

“No injuries were reported and there are no further police enquiries.”

A local has claimed the crash dented the front of a chalet and is the fourth time this incident has happened.

They added: “This is an accident waiting to happen and it doesn’t seem that anybody on the management team are doing anything about it.”

Freshwater Holiday Park have been approached for a comment.