John Miles, 51, and his 28-year-old daughter Chay Miles, of Primrose Drive, Haverfordwest were sentenced to to three years in prison and 27 months in prison respectively at Swansea Crown Court last month.

(Image: Dyfed-Powys Police) Chay’s teenage boyfriend, 19-year-old Kyle Gadsby, was sentenced to six months in prison for his part in the operation and a further 21 months for offences in Northampton. Because of the length of his sentence for the Haverfordwest offence, a custody photograph is not available from Dyfed-Powys Police.

The operation was busted when sorting office staff in Merlins Bridge came across a package smelling strongly of cannabis addressed to an address in Primrose Hill. Inside was a container of cannabis distillate.

Police raided the Primrose Hill address and found more bottles of distillate, branded packaging, and kilos of all different kinds of sweets.

Of these 11.51 kilogrammes were already impregnated with cannabis while a further 14.11 kilogrammes of sweets were waiting to be prepared.

A drug expert estimated the market value of the haul to be between £11,820 and £19,666.

The trio all pleaded guilty to of possession with intent to supply cannabis on June 5 2024 as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis between August 24 last year and June 5 this year.

The gummies were sold over social media, including Instagram and snapchat’ where customers had left reviews saying that they were ‘f***ing banging’ and praising the speed of delivery.

(Image: Dyfed-Powys Police) After they had uncovered the operation at Primrose Drive, police issued a warning to parents to be aware of the dangers of drug-laced 'sweets' which could appeal to children.

The court heard that John Miles had only been out of prison for four months when his home was raided by police. He had previously been jailed for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and the supply of cannabis.

His daughter was of previously clean character and her boyfriend of clean character until drugs and driving offences in Northampton in 2023, which were sentenced at the same time.

In mitigation it was said that Chay Miles was a single mum of three young children who had got into financial difficulty due to a benefits mix up. She was ‘considerably out of pocket’ when she became involved in the scheme.

Gadsby had had a difficult upbringing and had ‘gone off the rails’ in the course of a year. He had only been involved with the Haverfordwest operation for around four weeks.

John Miles was said to be ‘putting his time to good use’ while on remand in prison, working towards certificates and making an appointment to address his drug use.

His Honour Judge Huw Rees KC s said that this was ‘a very serious matter of commercial enterprise of the supply of cannabis edibles’ and that the ‘sophisticated’ operation at the Primrose Drive property constituted a ‘production line with the sweets in various stages of production’.

He added that the drugs in this form could be the first time younger, vulnerable, uninitiated and naïve customers came into contact with drugs.

He sentenced John Miles to three years in prison, Chay Miles to 27 months and Kyle Gadsby to a total of 27 months for the Haverfordwest and Northampton offences.