Alys & Co is based in St Thomas Green. (Image: Alys Morris) The salon offers sunbeds, aesthetics, beauty treatments and hairdressing services. (Image: Alys Morris) Alys said: “It feels good to open a new shop in Haverfordwest. We’ve been open for over 17 weeks now and we have been really busy. We don’t just offer hairdressing. We provide a range of beauty services as a one-stop shop.

“It’s just the beginning but I would like to open another salon in the future and have a chain of shops. We’re always looking for new clientele from people of all age groups. A new up-and-coming shop is great for the town.

“I worked in a salon for over nine years before going mobile and becoming self-employed. All the stylists here are self-employed, so they all have the potential to do well.”

As a way of giving back to the community, Alys & Co offers lower prices to those working in public sectors.

“We offer discounts for PPC workers and NHS workers. Plus, I’m hoping to introduce a quiet hour for people with disabilities in the future.”

Furthermore, the salon is currently offering discounted blow dry and tint applications with their apprentice, who will be supervised by a fully qualified hair stylist during each treatment.

Alys & Co is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

After first opening in June, Lushhairbyalys posted on Facebook: “Alys & Co would like to introduce you to a warm salon environment with bespoke colouring services using our very own Moroccan oil brand.

“With a unique stylish feel, we offer many treatments and services right in the heart of Haverfordwest. With three unique stylists we are happy to welcome you with a professional experience.”

Since opening its doors, the salon has received positive reviews from customers.

In September, Jessie Smyth wrote: “I highly recommend this place. It is such an amazing hairdressers. They fixed my badly damaged hair and it’s now beautiful, glowing and shiny."

For more information about Alys & Co or to schedule an appointment, call 01437723405.

You can also visit the Lushhairbyalys Facebook page for extra details.