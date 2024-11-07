Dyfed-Powys Police raided the former Co-op store on Sycamore Street on the evening of Wednesday, November 6.

Inside, they found 435 cannabis plants, which were seized alongside growing equipment.

No arrests have currently been made, and police are continuing their enquiries.

"Officers remain in the area whilst the investigation continues,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

“We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who produce and deal drugs.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.

“Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”

If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, you can report it either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.