A large crowd attended the annual Tenby firework display.
The display was organised by Tenby Rotary Club.
It took place at Tenby United Rugby Football Ground on Friday, November 1 and was attended by Tenby's mayor, Dai Morgan.
The bonfire was lit at 6.30pm.
Rotary president Tom Cullen said: "We were lucky with the weather this year.
"It was a great evening with lots of family and friends enjoying the fireworks."
Mr Cullen expressed gratitude to Tenby United Rugby Football Club, St John's Ambulance, Mid & West Wales Fire Service, Rob Mayhew, and volunteers for their support.
He is already looking forward to next year's event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here