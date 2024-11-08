The display was organised by Tenby Rotary Club.

It took place at Tenby United Rugby Football Ground on Friday, November 1 and was attended by Tenby's mayor, Dai Morgan.

The bonfire was lit at 6.30pm.

Rotary president Tom Cullen said: "We were lucky with the weather this year.

"It was a great evening with lots of family and friends enjoying the fireworks."

Mr Cullen expressed gratitude to Tenby United Rugby Football Club, St John's Ambulance, Mid & West Wales Fire Service, Rob Mayhew, and volunteers for their support.

He is already looking forward to next year's event.