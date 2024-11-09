Haverfordwest came 15th in a list of the 70 happiest places to live in the UK following a Described as a ‘charming market town’ Haverfordwest was the highest rated location in the county and 15th overall in the UK.

In second place in Pembrokeshire was Tenby, Fishguard was third, Narbeth was fourth and St Davids was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

The research found that Haverfordwest offered an ‘exceptional quality of life’. With its rich history dating back to the 12th century, a picturesque castle, meandering River Cleddau, and town centre filled with unique shops and cafes.

Haverfordwest High VC School is known for its excellence along with Fenton CP primary school. The Glen in Merlin’s Hill and the Bristol Trader on Quay Street are popular pubs.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Pembrokeshire.

Haverfordwest was 15th on the main national list which was headed by Stratford-upon-Avon.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Haverfordwest is the happiest place to live in Pembrokeshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

