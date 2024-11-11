The programme, which is part of National Safeguarding Week, is scheduled for November 11 to 15.

Co-ordinated by CWMPAS and CYSUR, the Regional Safeguarding Board, the planned events aim to address safeguarding themes and issues impacting at-risk children and adults, as well as their families in the region.

Attending the events will be practitioners tasked with the safeguarding of children and adults.

This includes social workers, police officers, nurses, health visitors, midwives, teachers, youth workers, and members of the community.

One of the key events is a conference for multi-agency practitioners at the Medrus Centre, Aberystwyth University on November 14.

This will include contributions from individuals with lived experience of the issues being discussed, and will promote trauma recovery models of work.

Other events are scheduled throughout the week for safeguarding staff and the community.

These feature events facilitated by known charities like the NSPCC and the Children’s Society, as well as several staff webinars aimed at sharing lessons learnt from practice reviews across Wales and the UK.

The NSPCC's Talk PANTS campaign, aimed at education professionals, teachers, and early years practitioners, will also be promoted.

The campaign encourages simple and age-appropriate conversations to help keep children safe from sexual abuse.

Jake Morgan, chairperson of the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board for Children, said: "The Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board is delighted to be hosting a full programme of events for practitioners for National Safeguarding Week 2025.

"The now well-established events play a vital role in supporting and equipping all staff with a responsibility for safeguarding to help protect and support the most vulnerable children and adults in our communities."

Updates and information on safeguarding will be provided throughout the week on the social media platforms of the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board.