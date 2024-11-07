As the wet weather sets in, you’ll want to protect your garden but if you’re not sure how, the experts at GardeningExpress can help you out.

From raised beds to flood-tolerant plants, here are some ways you can help your garden survive the wet weather this autumn.

Preparing your garden for the wet weather now will mean it will be healthier and have a nicer appearance when spring comes back around.

Elevated planting in raised beds helps keep plants above ground level, improving soil drainage and preventing waterlogging. (Image: Getty) Households have also been warned that despite the growing popularity of artificial grass, it’s important to note that having this in the garden could pose a problem as it doesn’t allow water to permeate into the ground as well as natural grass which could result in pooling.

8 tips to flood-proof your garden this autumn

Strategic hard landscaping

Hard landscaping can create great features in your garden but they can also help with water diversion.

You can improve drainage in your garden by strategically placing features like seating areas as well as using permeable materials such as gravel walkways and trenches.

If your garden is particularly affected by the rain, you might also want to consider adding inclining patios or decking that will allow you to control and manage excess water flow.

Flood tolerant plants

Some plants are more tolerant to extreme weather than others.

For flood-prone gardens, it's worth considering adding flood-tolerant plants, including carex, acorus, daylilies, marsh marigolds, lady smock and New England aster.

Simple Ways to Create a Wildlife-friendly Garden

Raised beds

Elevated planting in raised beds helps keep plants above ground level, improving soil drainage and preventing waterlogging.

This will protect your plants from excess water which could damage them, according to the experts at GardeningExpress.

Give water somewhere to go

A simple yet effective strategy to protect your garden from flooding is creating space for the water.

This allows excess water to be stored naturally without causing disruption.

The experts advise using tactical hard landscaping to guide water to a centralised area, creating a functional yet attractive feature in your garden.

Water butts

Installing a water butt will capture and store excess rainwater from your pre-existing drainage system, preventing overflow and pooling.

This also provides a sustainable way to reuse rainwater during the summer months.

Trees

Planting trees in your garden will improve your soil drainage and it will allow water to get caught in the leaves which then evaporates without pooling in your garden.

The willow tree, river birch and red maple are great choices for flood-prone gardens as they thrive in wet conditions.

Fruit and veg you can grow in different months of the year

Rain gardens

Rain gardens are shallow, dug-out basins filled with plants which can withstand up to 48 hours of water logging.

They help water to drain into the surrounding soil, absorbing up to 30% more water than lawn, according to Groundwater Foundation.

Once established, rain gardens require minimal maintenance, making them the perfect long-term solution for managing excess water in your garden.

Recommended reading:

Healthy soil

Good quality and healthy soil will help your plants but it also allows for more water absorption.

Good soil will filter and store water, preventing water run-off and pooling. You can add bark on top of soil to retain excess water, allowing it to slowly permeate into the soil more evenly.

Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “Flood proofing your garden is crucial for its longevity and can reduce maintenance costs in the future.

“From strategically creating space for water to flow and gather to ensuring your garden has good quality, healthy soil, taking the time to get your garden ready for wet weather will ensure its health and appearance all year round.”