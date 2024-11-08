Butter, olive oil, is nothing safe from inflation nowadays? It would seem not.

Over the past year or so, you may have noticed the price of staple supermarket products soar. The price of butter, for example, increased so much that at one point supermarkets started keeping the items under 'lock and key'.

And now, we might start seeing something similar with one of the nation's favourite chocolate bars, mini rolls.

Sorry my bad, £4.30 xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/iznYHZCEVU — Real Lover 🇬🇩🇧🇧 (@_daniellemakeup) November 6, 2024

A shopper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Can we actually deep it. A man who was on trial THIS year (guilty btw) is now president. AGAIN. Women are posting content of them having sex with 100+ men in a day. Mini rolls are £4.10. Foil in LIDL is £3.69. Travel is going up. Nandos is no longer a £10. I can’t live like this.

"Sorry my bad, £4.30 xxxxxx".

Other users couldn't quite believe it.

"So real for this tweet it’s a Clubcard only treat now," said one.

Another commented: "Noah bought two packs on my card the other day, saw the Monzo notif and nearly lost my mind".

Someone else commented: "I’ve been saying since lockdown that if I got rich they’d be signs, mini rolls are the sign".

Another replied: "Stop the wokeness".