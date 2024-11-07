Catherine Flynn, 69, of Cefndy Road, died in hospital on October 25, following an incident at her home the previous evening.

Dean Mears, 33, of Bodelwyddan Avenue, Kinmel Bay has been charged with her murder and aggravated burglary.

Another man, aged 28 and from Rhyl, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and has since been given conditional bail.

Mrs Flynn’s family said: “Cathy was a wonderful mum, nan, great nan, auntie, and sister, and also a second mother to many and a great friend.

“She loved her family more than anything. She was a fantastic cook and was always wanting to feed anyone in her company.

“Her pride and joy (after her family) was her love for her garden. She would sit for hours, just watching the birds and the bees come in and out of her little wonderland, with every flower imaginable.

Floral tributes outside a property on Cefndy Road after Mrs Flynn's death (Image: Newsquest) “We often wondered how her garden was always so beautiful – now we know, it’s because she was the ray of sunshine.

“To her daughter, Natasha, and son-in-law Liam, she was their ‘queenie’, not just their mum. She was their everything. Nothing was ever too much for her.

“To her granddaughter, Natalia, she was her best friend in the whole world. Natalia and her nan had the most unbreakable bond. Nan’s home was all our home.

“To her daughter, Catherine, and son, Michael, their mum was their rock, no matter what.”

The inquest into Mrs Flynn’s death opened at County Hall, Ruthin yesterday afternoon (November 6).

During the opening, it was heard that Ms Flynn, born in Liverpool and a bartender by occupation, was pronounced deceased at 9.38pm on October 25 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers, in undertaking Ms Flynn’s post-mortem examination, found that she had suffered severe blunt force head, face and neck injuries.

Mears is remanded in custody, with his plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for February 7, 2025, and a trial start date set for April 29 should he plead not guilty.

Emergency services at Cefndy Road on October 24 (Image: Submitted) Mrs Flynn’s family added: “She was always there, even if it was just for a phone call, they knew they could pick up the phone and she would answer.

“She would help anyone she could, and she would always try her best.

“Catherine recalls coming home from school and her mum feeding her sister’s friends around the table, even though her sister was not there, she would feed anyone that came to her door.

“If you knocked on her door, she would have let you in and helped you. Her house was so welcoming and warm. She was beautiful, inside, and out.

“To her friends, neighbours, and anyone else she knew, she was just a ray of sunshine with the biggest smile on her face.

“She would do anything for anyone, she would give anyone her last penny and her door was always open for a nice cuppa and a chat.

“And this went both ways, anyone who knew her would do anything for her too, as she was respected by all.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts, things will never be the same without our ‘queenie’.

“We’ve not only lost our mum and nan, we’ve lost our best friend, our safe place, our security, our backbone of the family and our daily ray of sunshine.

“I hope the angels know what they have. I bet it’s so nice up in heaven since you arrived.”

Mrs Flynn’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information who has not already come forward is encouraged to contact North Wales via its live webchat or on 101.

Alternatively, you call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference Q161073.