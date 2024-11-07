The collision happened on the A483 from Derwydd and Llandeilo at around 11.25am.

The road was closed for over two hours and there was a significant build-up of traffic after the incident.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, on the A483 between Derwydd and Llandeilo at around 11.25am today (November 7).

"The rider was taken to hospital to be assessed. The road was closed for a short time and reopened at 1.45pm."