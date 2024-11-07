A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital following a crash on a road near Ammanford today (Thursday, November 7).
The collision happened on the A483 from Derwydd and Llandeilo at around 11.25am.
The road was closed for over two hours and there was a significant build-up of traffic after the incident.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, on the A483 between Derwydd and Llandeilo at around 11.25am today (November 7).
"The rider was taken to hospital to be assessed. The road was closed for a short time and reopened at 1.45pm."
