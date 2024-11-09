The Connecting the Coast project, funded by the Welsh Government, has focused on protecting and improving the ecosystems of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Working closely with farmers and landowners, the project has aimed to restore habitats, boost ecosystem resilience, and promote sustainable land management.

The project has achieved impressive results, with changes in land management creating flourishing habitats for wildlife.

This includes the return of coastal wildflowers such as centaury and sheep’s bit in areas where conservation grazing has been introduced, and the appearance of rare arable plants, including weasel’s snout and bugloss, in unsprayed crop margins.

New hay meadows have also flourished, providing a haven for pollinators and birds, while species-rich pastures have contributed to maintaining soil health and protecting carbon stocks.

These biodiversity-rich areas act as essential buffers in the coastal ecosystem, providing increased resilience against the effects of climate change.

Connecting the Coast project officer Clare Flynn said: "At the heart of Connecting the Coast is a strong partnership with the local farming community and landowners, ranging from large dairy farms to smallholders with just a few fields – and we’ve been met with overwhelming support and a warm welcome from everyone."

Throughout its duration, Connecting the Coast has achieved several significant milestones in its mission to restore and protect habitats.

These include installing almost 19,000 metres of fencing to improve conservation grazing and safeguarding more than 80 hectares of coastal slopes to protect iconic coastal species.

In addition, more than 50 hectares of hay meadows and 50 hectares of species-rich permanent pasture have been created, enhancing biodiversity and supporting soil health.

As the project enters its final months, the team will continue providing tailored support and advice to landowners and closely monitoring the ecological outcomes of habitat restoration efforts.

The project is committed to deepening conversations with both farmers and the Welsh Government to secure sustainable farming support and ensure that nature recovery remains a top priority in Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Connecting the Coast has received financial support from the Welsh Government's Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places fund.

Although applications for funding are now closed, further information about the project can be obtained by emailing Clare Flynn at claref@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.