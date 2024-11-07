Narberth and District Probus Club held its annual general meeting recently, when president Peter Morgan handed over his chain of office to the incoming president, Patrick Jones.
Patrick, now retired, was a Chief Biomedical Scientific Officer in the Biochemistry Department at Withybush General Hospital for over 30 years. He now lives in Loveston.
Narberth and District Probus Club meets at Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth on the last Thursday of each month.
The meeting starts at 12.30 pm with a talk give by a club member or an outside speaker. Lunch is served at 1.15 pm.
If you would like to join, contact Patrick Jones.on 07846 660904 or martletwy666@gmail.com
Peter Morgan (right) hands over the Narberth and District Probus presidency to the incoming president, Patrick Jones
