Emergency services were called at around 11.15pm on November 1 after reports that the rider of a red and white Honda motorbike had crashed on the A40 near Canaston Bridge.

It was later confirmed that the rider died in hospital a short time later.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the rider was 29-year-old Joshua Jones-Rogers.

Mr Jones-Rogers’ family have paid tribute to him and thanked the emergency services and members of the public who supported him after the crash.

“Joshua we are lost without you, despite your antics you were our little troublemaker,” they said.

“The messages we have received, only evidence how much you were loved by everyone. We will love you always.

“Forever our boy, forever a father, forever our brother, forever our grandson, forever our friend.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and members of the public that were there to help Joshua that night.”

The family of Joshua Jones-Rogers have paid tribute to him after he died following a motorbike crash. (Image: Family photo)

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and have asked for anyone who may have been travelling on the A40 near Canaston Bridge roundabout at that time to get in touch.

Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dashcam in their vehicles.

Witnesses can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.



When reporting information relating to this incident should quote the reference: 24*930608