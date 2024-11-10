Faultline Gaza:355 is set to feature postcard-sized works from international artists, all curated by Tasmin Nash.

She says the exhibition is in response to the 'Israeli genocide against Palestinians.'

Artists have submitted entries from countries including India, Canada, Poland, America, Scotland, South Africa, Portugal, and Wales.

There are 355 pieces of art in the exhibition (Image: Adam Black)

The Slade School of Fine Art alumni, Ms Nash, said: "We won't be complicit in the dehumanisation of the Palestinians.

"We unite and use art as resistance.

"This exhibition will raise money for The Sameer Project and the Palestine Red Crescent Emergency Services.

"5 year old Hind was murdered by the Israeli Occupying Forces as she hid in her car whilst on the phone to the Red Crescent Emergency services, surrounded by the bodies of her family. She was killed by 355 bullets. We create 355 acts of resistance"

The event will take place at Oriel Q, Narberth, and will open on November 23 and close on January 11.

The artwork will be sold with prices starting at £10.