A talk on one of Pembrokeshire's largest land holdings is being given in the county this coming week.
It will be at the next meeting of the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group in Pembroke Dock, when historian Gareth Mills will unveil centuries of history and social development of the Stackpole Estate.
The meeting, at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, is at 7.30 pm on Tuesday November 12. Non-members are most welcome.
Further details are available from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.
