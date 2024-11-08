In the colder months, it is typical for poor sleepers to experience even worse bouts of well-needed shut-eye,

But now, a sleep expert claims to have the answer.

Dr Deborah Lee, a sleep expert from Doctor Fox, is encouraging a natural remedy to improve sleep quality: incorporating indoor plants into your sleeping space.

Dr Lee suggests: “With some simple care, plants such as Snake Plants and Lavender can thrive through winter, enhancing your wellness and bringing you closer to a restful sleep”.

The top plant choices for better sleep:

Snake Plant

Dr Lee said: “Snake Plants are ideal for nighttime oxygen release and air purification, making them perfect to bring into the bedroom as this will improve air quality throughout the night, allowing for a more restful snooze. “

Peace Lily

“Peace Lily is perfect to have in the bedroom during the colder months as it adds moisture to the air and is known for its ability to filter airborne toxins – meaning it can also help you fight off any germs brought on by the colder weather.”

Lavender

“Most people know lavender for its relaxing scent – what they perhaps don’t know is how much it helps to lower stress and anxiety levels, promoting a calm and peaceful environment. Lavender is a wonderful plant to have close to your bed as it will promote a serene environment that also smells gorgeous!”

English Ivy

“For those that are not aware of English Ivy, it’s known for reducing airborne mould, which aids your respiratory health.

"Having English Ivy in the bedroom will ensure that you’re breathing in clean air whilst you sleep, protecting you from nasty colds this winter.”

Aloe Vera

“Aloe Vera is a commonly known plant; however, a lot of people don’t know about how beneficial it can be for your sleep health.

"It is a highly resilient plant, making it perfect to add into a bedroom setting, and like the Snake Plant, releases oxygen at nighttime which helps with air quality.”