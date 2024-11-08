Benefits including Child Benefits, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will increase by 1.7 per cent next April, in line with inflation figures from September.

Liz Kendall later confirmed this in a written statement, making clear that the same uprating would apply to all disability benefits and to Carer’s Allowance.

What is Personal Independence Payment (PIP)?





Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

There are 2 parts to PIP, a daily living part to help with household tasks such as washing and dressing and a mobility part - if you need help with getting around.

Unlike some other benefits, you can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits. It is tax free and not affected by your income or savings.

If you live in Scotland, you can apply for Adult Disability Payment (ADP) instead of PIP.

Recommended Reading:

If you get the mobility part of PIP, you might be eligible for a:

Blue Badge

vehicle tax discount or exemption

Motability Scheme vehicle, if you get the higher mobility rate of PIP

If you get either the daily living or mobility part of PIP you may also be eligible for a Disabled Persons Railcard.

You may be able to get a discount on Council Tax and local bus travel. Contact your local council to check.

If someone helps to care for you, they may be able to get Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Credit.

The new rates

Daily living component

Enhanced from £108.55 to £110.40

Standard from £72.65 to £73.89

Mobility component

Enhanced from 75.75 to 77.04

Standard from 28.70 to 29.19