Four years ago, government funding of £4.7m was given to the project to re-open St Clears station, which shut in 1964.

The money was received by the Welsh Government through the Restoring Your Railway fund, and there were hopes that the station re-opening would take place in 2024, 60 years on from the closure.

Increasing costs

But in July 2023, the Welsh Government announced that they would not be able to deliver the project due to increasing costs, and the need to consider its proposed location in the context of a decision being taken on a new hospital in the area.

The delays have been criticised by local Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz, who said it is ‘deeply disappointing’ that the station remains closed.

Mr Kurtz, the member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “The Welsh Government received funding specifically for this project, yet no progress has been made.

"Not acceptable"





“Linking this delay to the ongoing uncertainty around the location of a new hospital is simply not acceptable. The location of the new hospital was never conditional on the reopening of the station’s original business case, or vice versa.

“The calls for the railway station have come from the community. It’s about time that the Labour governments either side of the M4 start delivering for rural communities like ours.”

Priority

The Minister of State for Rail has told Mr Kurtz: “Future reopening of this station remains a priority for the Wales Rail Board, who will continue to advise the UK and Welsh Governments on options for its future progression.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “While we recognise the need for a station at St Clears, the estimated cost increased significantly during the development work from the original £6m.

“Further consideration will be given to the proposal should further funding become available via the joint pipeline of rail infrastructure enhancements across Wales we are jointly developing with the UK Government.”