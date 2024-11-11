Based on the waterfront in Neyland, the property has two shower rooms, a lounge, kitchen dining room, utility room, garage and front and rear gardens.

Meanwhile, the front garden offers the perfect spot to relax while admiring the waterway views.

The waterside views can be seen from the living room. (Image: Rightmove) There are four double bedrooms in the bungalow and two of the rooms overlook the estuary. (Image: Rightmove) The rear garden offers the perfect spot to admire the nearby river. (Image: Rightmove) Inside the sitting room there is a fireplace with a marble effect hearth and a window providing additional views of the riverside landscape.

The kitchen comes with fitted work tops, a stainless steel four ring gas hob, stainless steel single draining sink unit and an eye level double oven.

The dining room is accessible from the kitchen, featuring a table and multiple chairs for a family to enjoy a meal together.

As for the utility room, there is space for a washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge freezer along with eye level kitchen units.

Each bedroom includes a double bed and a couple of the rooms display outstanding views of the estuary from their window.

The kitchen features a range of fitted work tops and leads into the dining room. (Image: Rightmove) There are two shower rooms in the property. (Image: Rightmove) Space in the inner hall offers an ideal place to work from home. (Image: Rightmove) One of the shower rooms is characterised by a thermostatic shower, pedestal wash hand basin, heated towel rail, fully tiled walls and a toilet.

The other shower room is similar but comes with a tiled electric shower and a Velux window.

Furthermore, an office room exists in the inner hall, providing an ideal space to work from home or read.

Outside the property, the bungalow has the potential for a building plot to the rear, subject to planning consent.

The large slab patio at the rear comes with a side access gate and access door into the garage with steps leading to a sizeable lawned area, consisting of a range of plants, shrubs, and trees.

At the front of the bungalow, multiple cars can be parked on the large driveaway.

The surrounding town of Neyland is home to a gorgeous marina, Yacht club, launch slipway for keen boaters, pubs, restaurants and town centre shopping.

