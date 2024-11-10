The charity which saves lives at sea is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and so all the money raised by the legendary swim's entry fees and donations will go to Tenby RNLI.

Entries are now open for the Tenby Boxing Day Swim – to take part, go to www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk or click here.

The swim’s fancy dress theme of Superheroes will also honour the RNLI.

Last year, a record-breaking 1,050 barmy bathers frolicked in the chilly waters off Tenby’s North Beach for a Disney-themed dip to tale the swim into its second half-century.

And hopes are high that 2024 will see an even bigger turn-out.

Disney Princesses had fun in the 2023 swim. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event is organised by Tenby Sea Swimming Association, whose new chairman, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, is a year-round sea swimmer.

She said: “In recognition of 200 years of the RNLI, I am really pleased that we have chosen RNLI Tenby as our charity for this year.

“What the volunteers of the RNLI do is incredible and in their honour we have chosen Superheroes as the theme for the fancy dress. We look forward to another fantastic event.”

The swim's dash for the splash is always a spectacular sight. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Swimmers and spectators are encouraged to assemble on the North Beach at 11am on Boxing Day.

Festive music from DJ Steve Briers will add to the atmosphere ahead of the 11.15am fancy dress parade and the 11.30am signal to stampede for the sea.

On their return from the briny, swimmers can look forward to hot soup and a commemorative medal, as well as the happy atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie on the beach.

Entry to the swim is a minimum £10 (plus a £1.55 fee) via Eventbrite.

For more information, see www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk