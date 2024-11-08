Trevor Herridge, 48, of Hill Street, had been charged with three offences.

It was alleged that Herridge assaulted and strangled another person on Arthur Street in Pembroke Dock on October 5.

He was also charged with resisting a police officer in the execution of their duties on that same date.

Herridge had pleaded guilty to resisting the police officer at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 7. However, his case was sent to Swansea Crown Court on the charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

At a hearing on November 8, prosecutor Brian Simpson told the court that the assault and strangulation charges were now being discontinued.

“Why did it take so long?,” Judge Paul Thomas KC asked.

He added that there had been “a number of cases” recently which had been discontinued at the last minute.

“This must improve,” he said.

Herridge, who has been in custody since his first appearance in court, will now return to the magistrates’ court on November 13 for sentence on the resisting a police officer charge.