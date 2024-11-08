The reported stabbing happened near Newport's Coleg Gwent Campus in Lliswerry at around 3pm yesterday, November 7.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old male was stabbed 14 times. He is receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for injuries that are not deemed life-threatening.

Parents of college students reported to the Argus that the college was in a 'complete lockdown' with those wanting to leave having to verify their ID.

Gwent police were called to attend a report of an assault near Nash Road, Newport, at around 1.30pm.

Officers attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of a section 18 assault – wounding with intent.

They later arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of section 18 – wounding with intent and both remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Gwent police said: “An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.”

Following reports of disorder in Newport on Thursday evening, a section 60 notice was authorised for police officers with additional powers to carry out stop and searches.

The areas covered by the notice, running from 7pm on Thursday 7 November to 7pm on Friday 8 November, were: Dolphin Street, Commercial Road, Duke Street, West Market Street, Albert Street, Bolt Street, Francis Drive and Francis Street.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: “This Section 60 is a precautionary measure to keep our communities in Newport safe, but I understand that it may cause concern to residents also.

“You may see an increased presence of officers in Newport while this notice is in place, so if you have any concerns then please take the time to talk to us.

"But I want to remind people also that we will take robust action against people who cause disruption and act in a completely inappropriate way.”

Gwent Police have asked anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact them quoting reference 2400371556.