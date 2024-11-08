Pembrokeshire County Council was among the first in Wales to develop a policy to support this.

The policy was created due to the challenges mobile phones and devices present to pupils' behaviour and learning.

There is growing evidence that the unchecked use of mobile phones in schools negatively impacts pupils' mental health and academic progress.

It also drains the energy of school staff who have to manage the resulting problems.

The risks of bullying, sexting, or sharing inappropriate chats and images are also concerns.

Following the success Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi had when it introduced the policy last year, education officers set up a Local Authority and Schools working group to develop guidance on removing mobile phones during the school day.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Milford Haven School, Haverfordwest High, Pembroke Dock Community School, and Gelliswick VC Primary School were involved in the group that developed mobile phone guidance for schools to introduce this academic year.

Michele Thomas, Pembroke Dock Community School headteacher, said: "Establishing good habits in primary school to be mobile free supports the transition into secondary schools with the same policy.

"Nearly all Pembrokeshire schools prohibit the use of mobile phones during the school day, which has helped learners have a clearer focus on their work and reduces distractions.

"In addition, the policy reduces the risk of any inappropriate use.

"The policy has been working well and will have long term benefits all round."

Rachel Thomas, headteacher of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, added: "The prohibited use of mobile phones and storage of them during lesson time has changed our entire school community’s safeguarding, wellbeing and learning environment completely.

"My latest mantra is that we live in a society where children are banned from playing conkers but are allowed mobile phones and online devices which put their safeguarding, wellbeing and childhood at risk."

Funds have been allocated to support schools with the logistics of removing phones, such as storage facilities.

All Pembrokeshire secondary schools are now implementing or are planning to introduce the policy guidance this year.

Sean Thomas, assistant headteacher for behaviour, culture and ethos at Milford Haven School, said: "As a school, we anticipated this policy being challenging to implement, at least for the first few weeks.

"However, the pupils, staff and parents have bought into it fantastically, it has been a huge success.

"Pupils and staff have all commented on an increased focus during lessons, less distractions and a calmer environment."

The prefect team, communications team and headteacher collaborated to create a fun and informative video for social media, addressing concerns about the new mobile phone policy after the pupil voice session to ensure pupils felt heard and informed about the changes ahead.

Headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris added: "I am extremely proud of how our pupils have embraced this positive change.

"Listening to our pupil voice prior to implementing the new policy has been instrumental in its success as their input and cooperation have helped shape a smoother, more positive transition for everyone.

"The prefect team did a wonderful job addressing concerns from our pupil voice in a fantastic video that was released to parents and pupils prior to the new policy being in place.

"We have seen tremendous positive impact in classrooms as pupils are more focused and an increase in social interactions at break.

"The feedback from staff, parents, and pupils has been overwhelmingly positive."

Cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, councillor Guy Woodham, said: "Our schools are leading the way in improving safety and learning for their learners, this mobile phone policy supports them in this work to protect young people.

"I’d like to thank all those involved in developing and implementing this new and effective policy."