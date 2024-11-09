The Wolfe Inn in Wolfscastle was recognised as the best pub in Pembrokeshire.

Jamie Owen hosted the event at Pembrokeshire College and The Wolfe Inn was acknowledged alongside other businesses that have provided outstanding experiences to customers. The Wolfe Inn won best pub in Pembrokeshire. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) The awards ceremony was held at Pembrokeshire college. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) On their Facebook page, The Wolfe Inn posted: “We did it! We’re beyond thrilled to announce that The Wolfe Inn has won the Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Award for Best Pub!

“A huge thank you to our incredible team—you make this place what it is with your hard work, passion, and dedication. We’re so grateful for each of you!

“And, of course, to our amazing customers: this win is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your continued support, laughter, and good times shared. Cheers to everyone who made this possible!”

The pub is one of the most highly rated on Tripadvisor with over 140 reviews and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

A range of local produce is used in the pub's food. Pictured is the award-winning Prendergast Gold Sausages made with the finest Welsh pork. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) The Wolfe Inn sources meat straight from the butchers. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) Numerous reviews on Tripadvisor praise the pub's outstanding food. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) Manager at The Wolfe Inn, Nicole Murphy added: “Our meat comes straight from the butchers, and we make sure that all our food is homemade and cooked fresh on the day.

“We like to serve people a variety of food while still offering the classics. We were also awarded best Sunday roast in Pembrokeshire last year.”

“We really value smaller businesses, and we use a lot of local produce. Our eggs and meat are all sourced from local producers.”

“We do a lot of stuff with the local community too, including things with the post office and Prostate Cymru. We like to give back to the community as without them our business wouldn’t exist.

“We also love it when people visit from different countries and appreciate Welsh culture.”

The pub won best Sunday roast in Pembrokeshire last year. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) Eggs Benedict with Traditionally Cured Pork Belly on an English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce is on the pub's breakfast menu. (Image: The Wolfe Inn) Indeed, many reviews praise the pub for its excellent food, great service and popular Sunday lunch.

One review from August 2024 wrote: “Stopped for a meal on the way to the ferry last Wednesday 31st July and it was fabulous. Food was delicious, service was excellent, and the place was spotless. Well done to all involved could not fault a thing. If I lived in the area, I would be a regular visitor.

Another review from August said: “Nice pub with friendly staff and great food. If we had known that they had rooms, we would have stayed. Recommended for a meal.

“Very nice decor and a good, relaxed atmosphere, reasonably priced, attentive service, not long to wait after ordering.”

For more information about The Wolfe Inn, visit the pub’s website or Facebook page.