The property, located in Lampeter Velfrey, is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,950,000 by J J Morris, Narberth.

The property has decent sized rooms (Image: JJ Morris - Narberth)

The 178-acre farm, known as Lower End Town, is in an area of 'highly regarded early, productive land,' suitable for grazing, cropping or arable purposes.

The estate agent said: "The original dwelling dates back to at least the 17th century and was fully renovated in the mid-1990s."

The main house features a wide hallway with stairs to the first floor and doorways to the sitting room and dining room.

The living room has high ceilings, and a working cast iron fireplace with tile surround and slate hearth.

The kitchen/utility room has fitted base units with Belfast sink and slate worktops, along with a fitted double electric oven and integrated gas hobs.

The main house has four bedrooms.

The third bedroom is a double room with dual aspect and a radiator.

The fourth bedroom, which can also be used as an office, has a window to the rear and a radiator.

The first and second bedrooms have windows to the fore, radiators, and en-suites.

The property also includes a large private lawned garden to the fore, along with a small rear garden and private car parking area.

The second dwelling, a three-bedroom residence, includes a large farmhouse kitchen diner, utility room, large sitting room, and family bathroom.

The kitchen diner includes fitted base units with complimentary work surfaces and shelving for further storage.

The utility room has fitted wall units, sink, and washing machine point.

The land has two main homes (Image: JJ Morris - Narberth)

The lounge is a double aspect room with a log burning stove, feature wood mantlepiece and a radiator.

The second dwelling also has a paved patio area to the fore and a lawned garden to the rear.

To the front is a hardstanding area suitable for car parking.

In addition to the main house and annex, the property includes a range of outbuildings suitable for a variety of applications, including traditional and modern agricultural buildings.

The traditional range consists of stone-built barns under slate roofs, which were former cowsheds and are now used for general storage.

The estate agent said: "We feel that these buildings have the potential for conversion subject of course to the necessary planning consent being obtained."

The farm also includes a cattle shed, a multipurpose shed, and a pole barn.

The property is set on 178 acres (Image: JJ Morris - Narberth)

The cattle shed is open fronted with a 5’ cantilever roof covering a concreted feed passage and feed barriers to the front.

The multipurpose shed has a cement fibre sheet roof and is open to all sides.

The pole barn is a versatile and well-ventilated shed with a box profile roof.

The estate agent said the whole farm is to be offered for sale as a whole or in lots.

The village of Lampeter Velfrey is within easy reach of the A40, providing links to the M4.

It is approximately three miles from the small towns of Narberth and Whitland, which offer a range of local services and facilities.

Haverfordwest and Carmarthen, with their supermarkets, shopping centres, and hospitals, are also easily accessible.

The Pembrokeshire coastline is approximately six miles from the property.